One of the First African-American U.S. Marines Shares His Story This Veterans Day

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) Veterans across the U.S. are being recognized for their contributions to this country. One veteran, a Rock Hill native, was one of the first African-Americans to serve in the U.S. Marine Corps.

Bobby Plair Senior joined the armed forces in 1945 at the age of 18, just having graduated high school.

He was one of the first African-Americans to serve as a Marine and he says one of two in basic training from Rock Hill, South Carolina.

“We were segregated. At the time, and we were in a little place up in near Jacksonville, North Carolina. Camp Lejeune was the big base name but our place was Montford point,” says former U.S. Marine Bobby Plair Senior.

The Plair’s say nearly 20,000 African-Americans served in the Marine Corps during World War II. Mr. Plair says that his time in the Marine Corps has shaped his life even to this day.

“So we had to go overseas and our destination was Saipan that’s in the Mariana islands just south of Japan. But I enjoyed that. I try to enjoy everything I’m doing,” says Plair.

Plair says he served for 14 months before returning home. While away he says he found peace in the hills of Saipan writing letters and playing the clarinet. After serving Plair came back to Rock Hill to attend school and eventually start a band. For more than 20 years and even now at 93-years-old he’s played winds around the state alongside his son.

His father grew up and served in a divided world, but through the years, Bobby Plair Junior says he’s seen the power of music connect veterans and people of all backgrounds.

“I feel like all of those things were a part of my life. And you should try and enjoy everything that you do,” says Plair.

In the video above, CN2’s Rachel Richardson learning more about his time of service.