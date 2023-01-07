On Demand Transportation Coming for Elderly and Disabled

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Beginning Monday, January 9th for the first time, all residents with disabilities and any elderly in York County will have access to on demand transportation.

York County councilman for District 1, Tom Audette, says after working for months with state and local leaders ,the York County Council on Aging‘s transportation program, called York County Access will soon be available for anyone living in Fort Mill, Tega Cay and Lake Wylie.

Through York County Access, riders can preschedule a ride to essential services like medical treatment, the grocery store and more.

Audette says after working with the Rock Hill-Fort Mill Area Transportation Study, better know as RFATS and those in Columbia, they were able to secure funding for the services that have never been available to those parts of the county.