Non-Profit Prepares for High Demand of Food During Holiday Season

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – HOPE in Lancaster, a nonprofit that helps families says its seeing even more in need of food as prices at grocery stores continue to rise.

Leaders with the organization say its also seeing less donations come in, also saying as a result of inflation.

Just in September the nonprofit gave out 80,000 pounds of food on Thursdays during its Surplus Food Distribution Program.

