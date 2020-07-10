No-Go On Controversial Mining Operation Near Historic Brattonsville

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — The York County Zoning Board of Appeals denied a request from the Buddy Clawson Construction Company to allow a mining operation on his property.

A public hearing and debate was held Thursday and lasted nearly 5 hours. According to our news partner WRHI, the board deemed that a mining operation would be detrimental to the surrounding properties, including Historic Brattonsville.

The vote against the operation nullified the other requests in the application from the construction company.

Those requests were to expand the current landfill operation and allow for the property to move less than a thousand feet from Brattonsville.

More than 60 people were in attendance and roughly 30 people spoke at the meeting.