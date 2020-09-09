New Wedding Venue In McConnells Offers Country Setting With High-End Amenities

FORT MILL, S.C. — When a young Fort Mill couple got married, they believed the area needed more choices for wedding venues.

After two years looking for property, they say they found just the right spot off Garvin Road in McConnells.

Together, they’re working on a 6,500 square foot business called MeadowView Weddings and Events located on 50 acres of beautiful country setting.

The venue, which holds 225 guests, includes a main hall, bridal and groom suites, reception area, a stage and out back, a turfed ceremony space that’s climate controlled for all seasons.

You’ll even be greeted by herds of longhorns in surrounding fields.

The couple received approval from York County in January of 2019. They spent a year planning and held a groundbreaking ceremony in the spring.

Earlier this week, construction crews laid down 4,500 pound timber trusses brought in from mountains in Boone that can be seen above the main wedding hall.

Once that’s complete, crews will focus on the roof, the inside details and flooring. The couple is also adding an outside waterfall leading into a pond where ceremonies will take place.

Owners say the area hasn’t seen building of this magnitude in a while.

“We’re excited that construction is this far along with MeadowView,” Ali Sheehan said. “We feel like there is a need for more high-quality wedding and event venues in the greater Charlotte and York County area and we feel that MeadowView is poised to be one of the nicest event venues in this region.”

Sheehan says the wedding venue will give guests the best of both worlds, a country barn setting with special touches, picturesque views and high end amenities.

With COVID-1, Sheehan adds there’s plenty of space to keep guests spread out.

The couple is planning to start hosting weddings by spring of 2021.

If you’d like to book your event, just email Sheehan and her husband, Benji, at info@meadowviewevents.com or call 704-775-8399.