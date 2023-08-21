New staff being Welcomed by the Rock Hill School District

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Students are not the only ones adjusting to their new surroundings as Northwestern High School welcomes Michael Abraham as the Trojans new Principal.

He was out and about during this past Saturday’s football team at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte where the Trojans played in the Carolina Panthers “Keep Pounding High School Classic”.

Abraham is joining Northwestern from Nation Ford High School where he had been serving as an assistant principal.

Prior to joining school administration side, he spent eight years as a high school teacher and athletic trainer.

Alongside the Rock Hill School District welcoming new Principals it also is bringing a new district-wide Athletic Director, Jimmy Duncan.

Duncan was the Athletic Director at Northwestern High School before he was promoted.

He was making the rounds Saturday at Bank of America Stadium talking about how exciting it is to have a school from Football City playing in this historic game.

Caleb Gaither is the new Athletic Director at Northwestern High School.