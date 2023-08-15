New Speakeasy Coming to Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Kounter in Rock Hill is venturing into the Speakeasy Concept.

Visit York County says Rob Masone of Kounter and Kre8 Xperiences will expand his Rock Hill restaurant on Main Street with a new lounge concept to be called Kounter Lounge.

The plan is to renovate the two-story, 3,000 square-foot space currently occupied by Edward Jones at 135 East Main Street. Kounter Lounge will offer charcuterie, dessert, and an extensive cocktail menu featuring locally sourced ingredients.

Chef Masone says “The goal is to bring a much-needed, elevated experience to Rock Hill’s Main Street. I envision Kounter Lounge to be a space for upscale client meetings and that generates more foot traffic in downtown Rock Hill after typical dinner hours.”

We are told plans for downstairs include private seating with partitions and bar seating overlooking Main Street. The upstairs space, dubbed Elsie’s, will function as a Speakeasy with an unexpecting entrance, dim lighting, bold wallpaper, and high-end finishes.

Visit York County says Elsie’s is named in honor of Masone’s grandmother, Elsie, and the décor will feature keepsake items and personal memorabilia from Masone’s family including an heirloom piano which will provide live music.

Residents will see a variety selection of liquors, bourbon, herbal infusions, and mocktails.

Masone says “We will make our own dry ice, smoked cocktails, and offer herbal infusions with locally sourced ingredients from Innovation Gardens, among other South Carolina vendors. We’ll even have a large-scale herb garden display for bartenders to pick from.”

Elsie’s will be open in the evenings, Tuesday-Sunday. Guests will have the opportunity to purchase a membership to Elsie’s with expanded hours and various other perks.

Vinyet Architecture is overseeing architectural plans for the project. Copper Dwelling and Design is leading the interior design.

Construction will begin this October. The project is expected to be complete by Spring 2024.