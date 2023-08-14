Winthrop drops tips to take the stress out of campus move-in day

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Students are set to move back on to campus at Winthrop University this coming Friday, August 18.

Student affairs knows this can be a nerve-racking experience for those who have never done it.

The University has urged parents to be there with their child if possible, and said family support can help lessen the stress that comes with the day.

Winthrop President, Dr. Edward A. Serna stated he will also be on-campus during move-in along with many other staff members and volunteer upperclassmen to help with the moving process.

Shelia Higgs Burkhalter, the Vice President of Student affairs also dropped several tips to help incoming Freshman get settled.

“You’re going to be here for a semester, you’ll go home to visit so bring the clothes that you need for early fall. Bring the things that you need to make life comfortable for you,” Burkhalter said. “Make sure you get your books in advance. When you get to campus make sure you walk the campus, know the buildings so that you know where your classes are. Get to know your roommate, but then get to know some upperclassmen and some faculty and staff who can give you some guidance.”

Winthrop has also urged commuters to be extra patient if planning to drive near campus during move-in days which will happen between August 18th and August 20th.

Officials expect to see a rise in traffic around campus, especially on Oakland Avenue and Cherry Road, but do say Winthrop Police will be on site to direct traffic.