New policy with Rock Hill Schools says cell phones must be off during school hours

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Rock Hill students head back to the classroom on Monday, August 21st and school district officials want them to remember a new important policy regarding cell phones.

According to the district, cell phones must be turned off during school hours after the school board approved the policy earlier in the summer.

Officials says they’ve seen a “dramatic increase in students using cell phones during the school day. It’s been deemed disruptive to education.”

School leaders are advising parents to talk with your student about this new policy before school starts.

For a look at the full policy, visit: New cell phone policy