New Parking Spaces Added To Fort Mill Access Area On Catawba River

TEGA CAY, S.C. – Duke Energy, in partnership with the City of Tega Cay, will begin adding approximately 100 parking spaces this fall to the popular Fort Mill Access Area on the Catawba River.

The access area, which includes a boat ramp and two fishing platforms, is leased by Duke Energy to the City of Tega Cay.

“We appreciate the partnership with Duke Energy in addressing the parking needs at the access area to better enhance the recreation experience for river users”, Tega Cay City Manager Charlie Funderburk, said.

Beginning Monday, October 12th, the access area will close Monday through Friday, but will reopen on weekends for recreational flow releases from the Wylie Hydro station.

On Monday, November 2nd, the site will close for all uses. The site is expected to reopen by Friday, January 1st, 2021 weather dependent.

For more information, contact Duke Energy at 800-559-3853.