New K-9 officer sniffs out crime in YC detention center

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – This week is National Correctional Officer Week and the York County Detention Center has a new officer on the team.

It might be hard to deny, she’s cute, but her purpose isn’t to be cuddly, but to crack down on crime at the York County Detention Center.

Sergeant LaManda Hooper is the K9 Handler here at the York County Detention Center. She and Storm are now a pair, randomly sniffing out drugs and electronics that aren’t allowed behind these walls.

Chief Jail Administrator, John Hicks came up with the idea to bring a k-9 officer here.