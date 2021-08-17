New Indian Land High School Opens & School Traffic Concerns in Pan Handle

INDIAN LAND, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) The Lancaster County School District opening the new Indian Land High School on this Monday.

The principal, Dr. David Shamble says more than 1,600 students walked through the doors this Monday.

Dr. Shamble says the project that’s been 6 years in the making, finally complete with many features he’s excited for students to experience.

With a new school and a growing community comes more traffic says director of Safety and Transportation with the district, Bryan Vaughn.

“What were seeing is a combination of growing pains. Also a lot of folks are bringing their kids the first day of school for kindergarten making sur they get to the right places. Plus we have a bus driver shortage which contributes to it as well. There’s a lot of things going on right now that contribute to the traffic woes. We are looking at them. We looked at them this morning and back up looking at them this afternoon again. We have some things we can approve upon and do differently. We know this will be a short term issue and we think that we will have ironed out, it may take us a few weeks but we will get it ironed out pretty easily”, says Vaughn.

Vaughn says some buses at the Indian Land High school arrived an hour late. He adds a traffic incident also delayed arrival. He says they are in the process of training new bus drivers and reviewing traffic patterns in an effort to fix the issues.

He adds for parents to be patient. He says they hope to have eight additional bus drivers on the roads in the Indian Land area by the end of next week which will help with the bus arrival times.

Principal, Dr. Shamble says as far as the Delta variant, they are recommending masks and working to keep students socially distanced.

Shamble asks for parents to be vigilant by watching out for COVID symptoms in their child and the importance of taking precautionary measures.

Shamble says he’s hoping for more of a normal school year.