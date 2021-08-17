Rock Hill Piedmont Community Vaccination Clinic To Stay Open Through October 15th

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) The Rock Hill Piedmont Vaccination Clinic will stay remain open through October 15th.

City leaders announced earlier this month it would close on Friday, August 28th.

The comes after the CDC is now recommending a 3rd vaccine dose for moderately to severely immunocompromised people to boost their protection against COVID-19.

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/recommendations/immuno.html?fbclid=IwAR2zXipbSQCZWwfRM5VpJNBYJHuywFE0OSlYktGhA04-P0SV7s0wRTcknSM

The city says the third shot should match the original set of shots you received and be at least 28 days since the 2nd dose.

The clinic is open on Fridays from 8:30 AM until 2:30 PM and offers the Pfizer vaccine.

If you would like to receive a vaccine or are in need of the 3rd shot, you can make an appointment here: vams.cdc.gov

For more information about the clinic you can call (803) 980-2684 or visit cityofrockhill.com/covid19 .

The clinic is located at the City of Rock Hill Operations Center, 757 S. Anderson Road, Rock Hill.

The clinic offers the Pfizer vaccine which is for anyone 12 and older.