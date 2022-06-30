New Beginnings for Family of Seven in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Affordable housing continues to be a challenge for families in our community.

Imagine being a family of 7 and needing a home with enough space for growing children.

That’s been the reality for one Rock Hill mom and on this Wednesday her dreams of owning her own affordable home are coming true.

Kimberly Curbeam along with her 6 children, getting the keys to their new house.

This is thanks to Habitat for Humanity of York County.

The 5 bedroom, 2 bath house on Williams street in Rock Hill is the biggest house built by Habitat in our community, located on Williams Street.

Kimberly says even though its been a long process, its been worth it to finally have her own home.

This is part of Habitat’s CEO Build where 15 companies partnered together to make it happen.

Kimberly says she’s not only excited about the extra space, but is ready to sit on her new front porch.

Those with Habitat for Humanity in York County add they have 2 builds coming up in York and need volunteers.

You can learn more on how to get involved on their website. This is the 25th affordable home built by Habitat for Humanity since 2015.