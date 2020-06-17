Neighbor Saves Neighbor From Burning House, Says “Something Just Didn’t Seem Right”

TEGA CAY, S.C. — A Tega Cay man is lucky to be alive.

Back on May 7th, the roof of his home on Palmyra Drive went up in flames.

Many fire departments responded, including Tega Cay, Riverview, York County and Flint Hill and controlled the flames in less than an hour.

But if it wasn’t for the man’s neighbor of eight years, many say the story may have took a different turn.

“Something just didn’t seem right,” Brian Curtis said. “It was about 9 o clockish, and I told my wife I’m going to throw on my shoes and go take a look and walked out to the top of the driveway and that’s when I yelled out for her to call 911 and there was a fire coming out of the roof. It was crazy. It was scary, but it all worked out.”

In the video above, CN2’s Sarah Obeid was there as he was honored.