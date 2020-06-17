Hometown Hero – Lindsey Farris

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) Lindsey Farris grew up dancing in Rock Hill and now she’s promoting creativity in the community.

For the last 12 years the Farris, owner of the Step South Dance Studio, here in Rock Hill, has experienced many ups and downs, including opening a brand-new location amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Avery Ingle, an instructor at Step South Dance says, “It’s important to keep businesses like this alive because dancers like to say that this is their second home and it try is their second home…Even through the pandemic this is where I’ve found solitude and it’s been the same for all of our students.”

Farris says, “It brings me joy. It’s an outlet for me too, a creative outlet – because I love to create and choreograph dances.”

Now, Farris opening her largest location yet, on Ebenezer Road. She says one of her most difficult experiences has been closing because of COVID-19, but she didn’t let that stop her.

