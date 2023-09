FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – No matter the sport, a home field advantage can often come in handy when taking on a tough opponent, and this season Nation Ford High School’s varsity football team is playing to prove that.

The team received an all new turf field that was installed over the offseason.

CN2’s Zane Cina spent a practice with the Falcons to learn just how far they’ll go to protect the new and improved nest.