My Ride route changes effective April 17

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Starting on April 17, 2023, My Ride is taking effect with proposed route alterations from the past public comment periods.

The modifications were implemented to service the Transit Hub relocation to University Center, reach more areas on existing routes, and bolster the system efficiency for passengers and pedestrians safety. Areas affected by the changes are tagged with an orange ribbon.

University Center on West White Street is the new destination for the Transit Hub, which will have restrooms available for both passengers and drivers.

Route 1, the Downtown Loop, will expand from a 30-minute route to 1 hour. The bus will depart from the Transit Hub at the top of each hour to simplify transfers to the other routes.

The extended route will take commuters from Millwood Plaza on Herlong Ave to Ebenezer Road and India Hook Road. Along the way, there will be an additional stop located behind EarthFare at Charlotte Avenue & North Avenue, allowing easier access for Winthrop University students and Downtown Rock Hill locals. Furthermore, stops along Oakland Avenue will be relocated to Charlotte Avenue.

Route 2, the Saluda/Heckle Loop, will gain new stops along Crawford Road, Friedheim Road and Ogden Road. The route will also extend down Cherry Road to Finley Road, with a new stop near Westover Circle and the York Avenue stop shifting to Finley Road. These additions will make bus service more accessible in residential areas for Route 2.

Route 3, the Cherry/Riverwalk Line, will have several important changes in place to avoid traffic near I-77 and help ensure the safety of riders while waiting at their stops. The stop at Walmart Neighborhood Market on Cherry Road is moving to Dorchester Avenue with a bus shelter. New stops will be added on Bose Avenue and Deas Street to serve the Catawba Terrace neighborhood. The outbound stop at Cherry Park will shift to the corner of Deas Street and Cherry Road to accommodate that route change.

To stay clear of congestion on Cherry Road in proximity to I-77, the route will take an alternate path to Eden Terrace via Patriot Parkway, avoiding the stretch by the highway. The Cherry Road/Patriot Parkway stop close to CookOut will relocate to Patriot Parkway. Furthermore, the stop at Cherry Road @ Faith Boulevard by PetSmart will move to Marburg Lane by Lidl.

Route 4, the Dave Lyle/Galleria Line, will have a few adjustments. The temporary stop (T1131) at Target will become a permanent stop and will relocate to the Springsteen Road entrance. The outbound stop at White Street Park and Ride will move to Dave Lyle Boulevard near White Street. The stop on Confederate Avenue @ Willowbrook Avenue will move to Dave Lyle Boulevard near Willowbrook Avenue outbound. The stop will move to Willowbrook Avenue near the Dave Lyle intersection on the inbound route.

Passengers are recommended to consult the revised timetable on the mobile application and website starting from April 17 and reach their station five minutes before the scheduled time.

My Ride Rock Hill offers bus service Monday through Saturday from 7 AM – 7 PM. For more information on specific routes and stops, visit myriderockhill.com, download the mobile app My Ride Rock Hill, and follow us on social media @MyRideRockHill.