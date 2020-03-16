MUSC Health – Lancaster, Chester Medical Centers To Set Up Drive-Through Coronavirus Testing Location

LANCASTER, S.C. – MUSC Health – Lancaster and Chester Medical Centers are planning to set up a drive-through testing center located in Lancaster County.

The drive-through testing facility is for anyone who has been seen via MUSC health’s virtual urgent care platform and has received an order for testing from the platform.

Once the order for testing has been given, the patient will be contracted for an appointment.

The drive-through testing is only for patients who have received an order via MUSC Health Virtual Urgent Care.

Hours are Monday through Friday 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The location of testing site will be given to patients who are in need of testing.

The drive-through will serve patients of MUSC Health – Lancaster and Chester Medical Centers.