FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – The Moxie Mercantile is coming to Main Street in Fort Mill.

A lifestyle boutique which provides a blend of home and personal accessories focusing on a vintage flair, Moxie Moxie Mercantile will host their their opening this Friday, March 10.

A portion of the sales that day will go to the Humane Society of York County.

To learn more, visit: https://www.visityorkcounty.com/listing/the-moxie-mercantile/5620/