CN2 Today Pets of the Week – Meet Buttermilk and Diva

YORK, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – If these sweet faces grabs your heart, call today to make an appointment (803)802-0902.
Buttermilk came to the Humane Society as a stray 377 days ago! She is a husky mix with high energy and is high strung. She loves to talk she is very smart and needs a job!
Buttermilk likes other dogs and is very playful.
• She is fixed, micro chipped and up to date on her vaccinations.
Diva is a 4.5 year old. beautiful orange Tabby and is ALL THAT a Diva represents!
Diva came to the HSYC 494 days as a stray. She is spayed, vaccinated, micro chipped and tested.
• Things to know upon meeting your future forever friend:
– All members of the family, that will live in the household, must be at the appointment.
– Transition time for our FURfriends may vary. Give them the time they need to adjust. You won’t regret it.
– Dog adoptions are within a radius of 30-45 minutes due to home visit requirements.
– Adoption parameters can be found at www.humanesocietyofyorkcounty.org.
– Dog adoptions are within a radius of 30-45 minutes due to home visit requirements.
– Adoption parameters can be found at www.humanesocietyofyorkcounty.org.
Humane Society Rescue Needs:
- Laundry Detergent
- Healthy Weight Dog Food
- Big & Small Dog Treats
CN2 Pet of the Week is sponsored by Kamego Chiropractic Wellness Center