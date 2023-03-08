CN2 Today Pets of the Week – Meet Buttermilk and Diva

YORK, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – If these sweet faces grabs your heart, call today to make an appointment (803)802-0902.

Buttermilk came to the Humane Society as a stray 377 days ago! She is a husky mix with high energy and is high strung. She loves to talk she is very smart and needs a job! Buttermilk came to the Humane Society as a stray 377 days ago! She is a husky mix with high energy and is high strung. She loves to talk she is very smart and needs a job!

Buttermilk likes other dogs and is very playful.

• She is fixed, micro chipped and up to date on her vaccinations.

Diva is a 4.5 year old. beautiful orange Tabby and is ALL THAT a Diva represents!