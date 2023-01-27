Mother Seeks Justice as Man Convicted in her Son’s Death Remains on Death Row

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Seeking Justice but hitting road blocks.

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster recently held his State of the State Address this week.

In it, he talked about accomplishments when it comes to the economy, and he also talked about challenges.

One of those areas, the death penalty.

In the Palmetto State, that sentence doesn’t mean much as South Carolina can’t access the drugs used to carry out lethal injection.

The firing squad and the electric chair are other options, but right now are held up in state court.

McMaster and other legislators believe if the state would pass a Shield Law, which would protect the identity of the companies that make the drugs for lethal injections, that form of the death penalty could be an option in South Carolina.

In the video above, CN2’s Renee O’Neil speaks with the South Carolina Department of Corrections. As well as Senator Greg Hembree who is sponsoring a bill to bring the shield law to the state.

There are currently thirty five inmates on death row in South Carolina. Leaders with the Department of Corrections say five of those men have exhausted all appeals.

She also speaks with the mother of fallen York County Sheriff’s deputy Brent McCants. Myra McCants says she’s still waiting for justice as one of the men responsible for her son’s death is still on death row, 30 years later.