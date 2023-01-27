The Arts Council of York County Brings Miami Vice Theme to Annual Gala

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Annual Gala is quickly approaching and this year’s theme Miami Vice screams 80’s, food and fun!

So, ladies tease that hair high with a scrunchie, guys pull up your sleeves and slip on your dockers for an evening of DJ music catered food and take a tour of the Gala featuring artist members of the York County Arts Council.

Want to go?

The Arts Council of York County

Saturday, February 4th | 7 pm – 11 pm

Center for the Arts, 121 E. Main Street, Rock Hill

Tickets $100, per person

CN2’s Laurabree Monday sits down with Director Melanie Cooper talking about the programs and shows the York County Arts Council host throughout the year.