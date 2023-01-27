The Arts Council of York County Brings Miami Vice Theme to Annual Gala

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Annual Gala is quickly approaching and this year’s theme Miami Vice screams 80’s, food and fun!

So, ladies tease that hair high with a scrunchie, guys pull up your sleeves and slip on your dockers for an evening of DJ music catered food and take a tour of the Gala featuring artist members of the York County Arts Council.

Want to go?
The Arts Council of York County
Saturday, February 4th | 7 pm – 11 pm
Center for the Arts, 121 E. Main Street, Rock Hill
Tickets $100, per person

CN2’s Laurabree Monday sits down with Director Melanie Cooper talking about the programs and shows the York County Arts Council host throughout the year.

Previous articleWanted Man in Lancaster Turns Himself In
Next articleMother Seeks Justice as Man Convicted in her Son’s Death Remains on Death Row

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR