Moreno Not Guilty, MAR (Moms Against Racism) Press Conference Today in Response

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Last night, Wednesday, just before 7:30 PM a jury of 5 women and 1 man returned with a not guilty verdict in the case of Jonathan Moreno.

He is a former RH Police Officer who was charged and now cleared on an assault and battery in the 3rd degree charge.

Moms Against Racism holding a press conference today, January 27, 2022 at 12 noon at the Rock Hill Police Department.

They say they want more transparency and trust in the department. They want the department to talk more about de-escalation tactics. They also don’t believe that one black person on the jury led to a fair decision.

