SC Covid Testing Backlog Is Caught Up

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Spokesperson from Diversified Medical Healthcare reached out to CN2 today saying that they are no longer backlog, and its turnaround wait times are back to standard times.

In a press released sent today by The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) confirmed that Premier Medial Laboratory Services, who had received criticism for their lag times in testing, are cleared and turnaround test results are back to the standard 48-hour time frame.

Premier Chief Executive Officer Kevin Murdock said, “Premier Medial Laboratory Services is now back to pre-surge turnaround times. We are processing 95 percent of our results in under 24 hours.”

DHEC COVID-19 Coordination Officer Director Louis Eubank said. ” We thank all of our vendors for working diligently to provide timely test results and are optimistic that the adjustments made by all parties will ensure no such backlog occurs again.

Wait times for a test should result no less than 72 hours from the time of testing. If anyone experiences times beyond that for results to please contact them at 1-888-697-9004 or email ACC-Testing-CustomerService@dhec.sc.gov.

Free at-home tests also are available from DHEC’s public health department testing sites (check DHEC’s testing locator page for local availability) and for free through the federal government at covidtests.gov.

