Mom Loses Daughter In Motorcycle Accident, Pleads For Drivers To Pay Attention

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) — A York County mom says her life lost all of its colors when her daughter, Heaven Gordon, 18, was killed in a motorcycle accident.

“She was my everything. We talked about everything,” remembered Pauli Gordon.

Heaven was killed on Neely Store Road near Reservation Road in Rock Hill.

The York County Coroner’s office says 18 year-old Heaven Gordon was killed on Neely Store Road in 2016. At the time, the South Carolina Highway Patrol reported Heaven was a passenger on a motorcycle that crashed. She was ejected into oncoming traffic and was hit by a truck.

“The man said he saw them,” said Pauli, “But he thought she was a dog. He saw the bike pass his drivers window, and he still didn’t touch his brakes.”

Pauli says Heaven was trying to stand up when she and her boyfriend were hit by the truck. Her boyfriend broke his back, Pauli says, but Heaven died.

So far in 2020, the South Carolina Department of Public Safety reported 23 motorcycle involved fatalities. In 2019, the state had 120 motorcycle involved fatalities. In honor of motorcycle awareness month, a York County mom who lost her daughter in an accident is asking drivers to pay attention.

“Please be aware of your surroundings. Watch for the bikes. Let them go home. They have kids and moms.”

Pauli says Heaven’s son was just one year old when she died. She says he lost a loving mother, and she lost her best friend.

“I was her everything. Now I’m nobody’s anything.”

In honor of Heaven, Pauli is making jewelry out of recycled plastic. She calls the jewelry Heaven’s Heart. She sells the pieces on her Facebook page.