Mom & grandmother charged after baby dies of fentanyl overdose, deputies say

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Chester County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a mother and grandmother in their connection with the death of a 11 month old baby who officials say died of a fentanyl overdose.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded on October 30th, 2021 to an unresponsive infant call on Elizabeth Drive. The infant was later confirmed deceased by the Chester County coroner.

After investigating, authorities learned the infant was in the care of its grandmother, Sharon Elaine Jordan and the mother, Joyce Renee Stover was visiting her child.

Officials say Stover, per DSS regulation, was allowed to visit her child but was not allowed to be alone with the baby.

Deputies say the grandmother and legal guardian of the infant temporarily left the home, leaving Stover and her infant unsupervised. According to the report, Jordan told deputies she left for 30 minutes.

When Jordan arrived home, officials say she found the mother asleep with the unsupervised infant on the kitchen floor.

The infant was placed into a crib where a short time later, was found unresponsive, deputies say.

According to the report, investigators found bottles of naloxone (also known as NARCAN) in the crib with the infant. The toxicology report stated the cause of death was a fentanyl overdose.

Naloxone, also known as NARCAN, is a medicine that rapidly reverses an opioid overdose, and is often given to a person who shows signs of an opioid overdose or when an overdose is suspected.

Deputies say the grandmother, Sharon Jordan has been charged with Unlawful Neglect of a Child and the mother, Joyce Stover has been charged with Murder by Child Abuse.

Both Jordan and Stover are currently at the Chester County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.