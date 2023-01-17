MLK Day is not a Day Off, But a Day On for Winthrop Students

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Most students throughout the Tri-County are enjoying a day off in honor of a Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., but that didn’t stop them from staying busy.

Winthrop University students believe the only way to truly celebrate Dr. King day is to continue his mission.

And that’s exactly why members of Winthrop’s Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity and Zeta Phi Beta Sorority turned the day into a day-on by volunteering at Rock Hill’s Adult Enrichment Centers as a part of Winthrop’s MLK Week of Service.

Bernard Hasan II Alpha Phi Alpha Member, “MLK was also a brother of my fraternity, Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity incorporated, so we try to do the best that we can to live up in his legacy. He just wanted to have everybody have a diverse experience and I think that we’ve got plenty of people of many different colors, backgrounds, abilities, all because there’s no disabilities here, all ability people that are here. So I think that his dream is coming to fruition right now.”

The Students played games, made vision boards, and even danced with the enrichment center’s members.

The Greek Life students say their organization’s mission is to provide service to the community.