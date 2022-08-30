Meet York County’s First Parks & Rec. Director

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The numbers prove it. More and more people are escaping to the outdoors, including spending time at parks right here in York County.

County leaders say on an average Saturday in July of this year more than 1,000 people visited Ebenezer Park and that doesn’t even include annual passholders.

With major park plans on the horizon, the county has hired its first Parks and Recreation Director to bring the department to life.

In the video above, CN2’s Renee O’Neil speaks with the director, Katherine Jones about her vision for department.

To learn more about York County parks, visit: https://www.yorkcountygov.com/740/Parks