FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 News) – With less than a week to go before the midterms candidates are making their final rounds.

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster has been in office since 2015 after Nikki Haley was picked by President Donald Trump to work at the United Nations.

McMaster is hoping to keep that governor seat.

He’s making a stop in Fort Mill to meet with business owners and CN2’s Alexandria Savage was there.