Maryland Based Company Investing in Chester County

CHESTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – More investments coming to Chester County!

Nearly a $140 million investments is coming to County. MacKenzie Investment Group is set to develop a Logistics Center. The 1.2 million square foot building is set to break ground this year.

Based out of Maryland, leaders say the Interstate Business Park site has been a focus because they believe it is an ideal location for this type of flex product. Leaders add the 109 acre Business Park, located on the corner of SW Hwy 9 and Interstate 77 adjacent to Giti Tire, is well suited for distribution, logistics and light manufacturing.