CN2 Digital Dashboard – Uniting the Community to Support, Heal and Remember

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – In tonight’s CN2 Digital Dashboard our communities are coming together to show support to our local law enforcement , to appreciate our communities by cleaning up our parks and to remember those who have lost their lives to substance abuse.

During National Police Week – O’Charley’s Restaurant celebrated the men and women in blue by delivering free meals to the Rock Hill Police Department.

The celebration is part of O’Charley’s larger Hometown Heroes campaign which honors those heroes in our communities who work tirelessly to keep us all safe.

Men on a Mission is doing another Community Clean-up.

They are encouraging residents to participate in a neighborhood clean-up and to help celebrate the Rock Hill High School Girls Basketball Team for their State Championship afterwards.

Just show up at 10 AM tomorrow, Saturday, May 21st at Friedheim Park – located on 300 Friedheim Road.

The All On Board Coalition is collaborating with the York County Coroner’s Office and Keystone Substance Abuse Services to host the Second Annual Butterfly Release.

It will take place tomorrow, Saturday May 21st at Fountain Park in Rock Hill at 11 AM AM

This free event is designed to honor those lives lost in the last year by releasing 450 live butterflies to symbolize hope as we unite as a community to heal and support each other.

