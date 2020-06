ROCK HILL, S.C. — More than 200 people gathered at Rock Hill’s Confederate Park on Friday, Juneteenth for what they called an anti-picnic and peaceful march.

Moms Against Racism, also known as MAR, hosted the event to rally for change and spread compassion for people of all backgrounds.

MAR is also asking state leaders to change the name of Confederate Park to Liberty Park.