CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Chester County First Responders went on a call back in May about a car accident that took place on I-77.

Soon after EMS was called to the scene, it was not necessarily for those involved in the wreck, but instead the call was for the towing company who was removing the wrecked vehicle.

Today the driver of that tow truck, who was rescued by first responders, is taking the time to thank them and tell the story of how they saved his life.