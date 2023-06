ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – One Rock Hill woman is thankful she and her family are all safely back on land after living through what she calls the scariest time of her life.

She says it all happened on the Carnival Sunshine cruise ship during a storm the past weekend.

The seas got rough on it’s return to Charleston, enough so that CN2’s Zane Cina learned why the experience will be keeping her off cruise ships for good.