Man Struck By Lightning, Tornado Likely Touched Down in Lancaster and Chester During Tuesday’s Storm

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) The National Weather Service in Columbia confirmed preliminary results show an EF-2 tornado moved from eastern Chester County to western Lancaster County on Tuesday night. The storm survey team says winds were as high as 115 mph. The coroner’s office confirmed one person was struck and killed by lightning.

In Chester County, people reported seeing hail, thunderstorms and cloud rotations.

“I could see hail, wind, debris flying everywhere,” said Jannie Evans from Great Falls, “I’m in my 70’s and I have never seen hail as big as that popping off on my patio.”

Evans says a tree nearly hit her mother’s home on Anderson Street in Great Falls. Her mom passed away last August, and Evans says the family usually has their gatherings.

“My heart just dropped. The first thing I thought about was her,” said Evans. Her brother was home when the tree fell, but nobody was injured. The tree did damage his car. Evans says she’s just happy he wasn’t hurt.

But in another part of the county, one family is grieving a loss. Chester County coroner Terry Tinker says Sirmorio Davis, 32, was hit directly by lightning when he stepped in water while getting out of his car.

“[He was] such a good guy…such a freak accident,” said Johnna Hodge in disbelief. Hodge says Davis was her neighbor, and a great person and father.

“He was always so respectful. I talked to him almost everyday, three or four times a day, and it’s just so surreal.”