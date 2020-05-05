Founders Federal Credit Union Closes Indian Land Office For Safety Of Employees

INDIAN LAND, S.C. — Founders of Federal Credit Union is temporary closing its Indian Land Office after a potential exposure of COVID-19.

In a release, Founders states, “for the safety of our employees, members and community, we have temporarily closed the Indian Land office for deep cleaning and disinfection using EPA recommended products.”

Founders has taken and will continue to take all necessary precautionary measures, following the guidelines of the CDC and DHEC, as it prioritizes everyone’s health and safety.

During this temporary closure of the Indian Land Office, members can visit the Peachtree Office at 100 Springcrest Drive in Fort Mill, use Founders online or the mobile app, or stop by any of its ATM’s.

We’ll keep you posted on when the office reopens.