Man stabbed on city bus in Rock Hill remains hospitalized

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A 25 year-old victim remains in critical condition at a hospital after being stabbed on a My Ride Rock Hill City Bus this past Friday, March 3rd, according to Rock Hill Police.

RELEASE:

On March 3, 2023, at 6:35 p.m., Rock Hill Police responded to 222 South Herlong Avenue (Piedmont Medical Center) in reference to a 25-year-old victim who was being rushed to emergency surgery for stab wounds to his abdomen.

Officers were informed the suspect was last seen walking in the area after exiting the bus where the stabbing occurred. Officers were able to locate the suspect, William Agurs, on Frank Gaston Blvd and take him into custody. Agurs was found to be in possession of a knife believed to be used during the incident and had visible blood on his clothing and hands.

Officers spoke to witnesses who confirmed the stabbing occurred on the bus seemingly unprovoked but thought the two may have argued earlier.

William A Agurs, 70 of Rock Hill, was arrested and taken to the Rock Hill Jail where he was charged with Assault and Battery (High and Aggravated Nature).

The victim remains in critical condition.