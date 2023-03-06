Your Monday update – stories making headlines in “The Rundown”

ROCK HILL S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – CN2 News Anchors Laurabree Monday and Lucas McFadden sit down each and every Monday to talk more about local, state and national stories in “The Rundown.”

Former CN2 Sports Reporter Morgan Cox married Fort Mill’s Blake Hill over the weekend in Charleston. In attendance Cocky, the SC Gamecocks mascot – the couples’ alma mater.

Plus, Clover Middle School’s Peyton Goldenstein is headed to Washington DC for the National Spelling Bee Contest after winning this weekends Regional Spelling Bee at Bank of America Stadium.

The Rock Hill Symphony Orchestra has a new conductor! Christopher James Lees will assume artistic leadership while remaining in his role as a resident conductor with the Charlotte Symphony.

