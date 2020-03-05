Man Dies In Rock Hill Police Custody, Family Wants Answers

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A man dies after he was arrested by Rock Hill Police and now his family is wanting to learn what led up to his death.

Officers say 35-year-old Cedarian Crowe was taken into custody after they responded to a domestic violence call.

Police say he became unresponsive and after EMS took him to the hospital, he was pronounced dead.

His mother, Pamela Crowe, says authorities won’t show her his body, leading her to have many questions as to what really happened.

Pamela says her son was healthy and has never been to jail prior to the incident.

Civil Rights Activist John Barnett and the family spoke at the Rock Hill City Hall saying law enforcement hasn’t given them a cause of death and won’t show them Crowe’s body.

The only thing they’ve been able to recover of Crowe’s is a boot.

“All this family is asking for – right, wrong or indifferent – we just want answers. We just want to know what happened. What happened to a man who was arrested, put in custody, but somehow was later pronounced dead?,” said Miquel Marion, Cedarian Crowe’s uncle.

The family says they plan to hire a Charlotte attorney to get the answers.

Rock Hill Police said in a statement they’re conducting an internal investigation and SLED is also conducting their own independent investigation. The cause of death is unknown at this time because the autopsy and toxicology reports are still pending.