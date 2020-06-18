Making Of A Marine: A Look Into How A Civilian Transforms Into A Service Member

PARRIS ISLAND, S.C. — We’ve seen the videos, the pictures and heard the stories of military boot camp.

A time that is meant to break down a civilian and then build them up, turning them into a service member.

In the United States Marine Corps, recruits undergo a 13-week transformation.

Less than 1 percent of the U.S. population choose to wear the marine uniform, so that’s why what you are about to experience is rare.

In our exclusive story, our cameras are given access to show how marines are made on Parris Island in Beaufort County, S.C.