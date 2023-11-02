“Lost boy of Sudan” speaks to Fort Mill Middle School Students

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A large fundraising project for Fort Mill Middle School students, wrapped up with a literacy night that included a special book signing.

Daniel Ukang was one of the lost boys of Sudan in Africa. In the late 80’s, civil war drove an estimated 20,000 young boys from their families and villages in southern Sudan. He wrote his story of survival in a book called, “Hinterlands of Hope”.

Ukang now lives in California and flew in specifically for this event. It was actually the first time he’s been on the east coast. He answered questions all day from students and helped them tie their efforts all together. The students had raised more than $7000 to bring water filters to schools and homes in Kenya.

Ukang explains, “Growing up drinking from the pond, water from the river you don’t know what’s in it. Every day that is what I grew up drinking and when I see kids like this, just raising some money to help other children, it’s amazing. It melts my heart, I’m so appreciative. It’s great. I lived that life, I didn’t know what clean water looks like until I started drinking clean water in a really good place like here.”

Ukang’s journey as you can imagine is very dramatic. He ran from his village in Kenya when he was just 7 years old. He walked more than 1000 miles before landing in an Ethiopian refugee camp. Ukang stayed there for 3 years until war broke out again, when he and the other children once again had to run for their lives.

Eventually though, he was one of the lucky ones who was able to get to the United States.

He still works to help the village he was forced to leave.

