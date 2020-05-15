Local Businesses Help Non-Profits During COVID-19 Pandemic

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) — Many people have been struggling through the COVID-19 pandemic, including businesses and non-profit organizations.

The businesses that are part of the York County Community Foundation have come together to raise funds to support organizations.

“A lot of businesses in our area are so good about supporting our community but they’re also going through a lot right now, “Alice Davis, board member of the York County Community Fund, said. “But at the same time, we still want to help some businesses, might not be able to give much but they want to make a big impact and this is the way they can.”

As organizations continue to struggle amid the COVID-19 outbreak, communities are stepping in to help.

The York County Community Foundation is made up of more than 10 local businesses who’ve raised nearly $200,000 for the York County COVID Fund, which helps struggling non-profits continue supporting those in need.

