Local Bandit Catches Bus Driver By Surprise – “Can’t make this stuff up!”

Bus driver finds evidence a 40lb raccoon was tampering with school buses, after vandalizing one

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – After several weeks of investigations into minor tampering on school buses in Lancaster County, Transportation Director Bryan Vaugh says they now have a suspect. This morning, Wednesday, May 25, Vaughn posting on social media that the accused 40lb raccoon was caught in the act when driver notices a pile of papers, pieces of rubber seal removed from the door and a strong odor. Vaughn says the Raccoon finally left the bus through the emergency hatch and fled the scene by climbing a 6 foot fence. The bus was taken out of commission to be cleaned and sanitized. The raccoon nor anyone was hurt in this incident.

Social Media Post.

Have Got to Share This Story! You Can’t Make This Stuff Up

A few weeks ago we began noticing things on our buses out place in the mornings when the drivers came in. Small things like papers out of place or moved dust pans. This was occurring on our Indian Land lot. The lot was secure, fenced and covered by cameras. Nothing was stolen or vandalized, just tampered with in a minor way.

After reviewing the facts we started leaning toward maybe a cat or stray dog slipping through the narrow slot of the gate. Maintenance was called and our exterminator set traps on the lot but nothing turned up.

Fast forward two weeks to this morning. One of our drivers climbed up on her bus to do her pre trip inspection to find a mess. A pile of papers, pieces of rubber seal removed from the door and a strong odor. She quickly retreated off the bus the find her supervisor. Amy Coombs then tells Sharon that she will check the bus out from front to back for her. As Amy gets mid way down the aisle she sees the trespasser and screams just before running off the bus. By this time many drivers are coming to Amy’s assistance. Chris Crockett, a large man in stature by anyone’s account enters the bus with a iPhone flashlight in hand. He shouts out he doesn’t see anything. Amy then tells Chris he is right there. Three feet from Chris was a 40 lb raccoon staring him down. Now everyone retreats from the bus. The unwelcome trespasser stood his ground until a driver opened the emergency hatch and the large raccoon escaped by jumping out and scaling the 6 foot fence. Needless to say the bus was put out of commission to be cleaned and sterilized. The case was finally solved. The mystery was over.

This job never gots old and the stories only get better. Transportation is the hardest, best place you could ever work.Thanks IL lot for giving me such a good laugh. The visual in my mind is hilarious. Hope you enjoy this story as much as I do.