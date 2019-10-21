Living her Miracle – Brooklyn Channell

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) Cancer Free. Two words that change everything for those who have been battling the disease. Here at CN2 we have been following the story of Brooklyn Channell since 2011. At just nine years old she was diagnosed with Ovarian Cancer.

After fighting a long battle, losing her hair, even losing friends who also fought at type of childhood cancer, she is cancer free and on her way to graduating high school and even hoping to become a nurse to help other children.

CN2’s Renee O’Neil meeting up with Brooklyn and her parents to learn more of her story of hope and faith.