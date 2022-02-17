Legislators Stepping in to Help Students Who Live With Seizures

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Area families say their children who live with seizures need to have more of a safety net in schools and their hoping legislators agree.

Lisa Stout of York County, and other moms, are working to protect people like her daughter Cassidy Doss.

This new legislation would require training for teachers, staff and volunteers so they can identify all types of seizures, understand a student’s seizure plan and give life-saving medicine to a student having a seizure.

The SC Seizure Safe School Act bill has already passed in the House. It now is onto a Senate Committee before going to the full Senate. If it passes both those hurdles, it will be sent to the Governor’s desk.

If passed, South Carolina could be the 13th state in the country to have a schools seizure bill.

