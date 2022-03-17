Latest Newscast 3-17-2022

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Chester County Detention Center is one of the oldest in the state, according to sheriff Max Dorsey. Leaders saying the building is shifting, causing major problems and added safety concerns for officers and inmates. The Chester County Council is seeing the results of an engineering firm’s study of the center.

Plus, the PTL Heritage Tower is still standing in Fort Mill and legal battles are getting just has high as the structure itself.

Also, in CN2 Sports, our cameras stopping by Winthrop University to catch up with the softball team who has turned their season around in the month of march. CN2 Sports Reporter Jeremy Wynder will tell us the key to the team’s recent success.