Lanterns & Legends Walking Tours

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN
2 TODAY) Come experience Fort Mill’s history and spooky tales with the Fort Mill Museum’s annual Lanterns and Legends Walking Tours!
The tours are about an hour and take place on Thursday, Friday and Saturday during the month of October.
The tour will start at Unity Cemetery in Fort Mill. Tour guides ask everyone to wear comfortable shoes and CVOID-19 guidelines will be in place.
Tours are held rain or shine and are non refundable.
And if you bring your ticket to participating restaurants in downtown Fort Mill you will receive a discount.
For more information or to order a ticket visit, fmhm.org/events
or call (803) 802-3646. Private tours are also available.