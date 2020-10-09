Chester Police Conduct Safety Checkpoints, Make Several Arrests

Stolen Vehicle Recovered During Safety Check Point

On Tuesday October 6, 2020 the city of Chester Police Department conducted several safety check points throughout the city. At one location a white pick-up truck attempted to elude officers but eventually stopped. It was determined that the truck was stolen so the driver, Markia Adams was placed under arrest for:

Possession of a stolen vehicle

Driving under suspension

Open container violation

Possession of marijuana

Stolen Firearm Recovered During Safety Check Point

On Tuesday October 6, 2020 the city of Chester Police Department conducted several safety check points throughout the city. At one location a vehicle entered the check point with a potent odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. A probable cause search was conducted of the vehicle which led to the driver, Javaugn Brown being arrested for possession of marijuana and driving without a license. A passenger of the vehicle, Atavious Dai’Breon Simpson was found to be in possession of a stolen pistol which led to his arrest. Simpson is charged with:

Possession of a stolen pistol

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Narcotics Arrest During Safety Check Point

On Thursday October 8, 2020 the city of Chester Police Department conducted several safety check points throughout the city. At one location a vehicle entered the check point with a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. A probable cause search was conducted of the vehicle which led to the driver, Paul Edward Loftis being arrested and charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana. More than 100 grams of marijuana and a large sum of U.S. currency was seized during the investigation.