Lancaster’s Survivor’s Soiree Supporting Those Fighting Breast Cancer

The City of Lancaster, along with Mane Street Hair Design and Southern Dish 101, will host a Twilight Soiree at Southern Dish 101 this Friday, October 28.
Organizers say, “Once a warrior always a warrior. Breast Cancer Survivors are coming together in Downtown Lancaster to support those still in the fight.” The evening will include refreshments, write notes of encouragement and a luminary walk on Main Street.
Breast Cancer Survivors Register for the event here: https://forms.gle/tqNuP1VYM6psGgNB7
EVERYONE purchase pink luminaries here: https://mailchi.mp/vmeals/breast-cancer-awareness